Kalen DeBoer ties Alabama record for wins by a first-year coach

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s been a rollercoaster ride, but Kalen DeBoer has written himself in the record books during his debut season at Alabama. Saturday’s 28-14 win over Auburn, moves No. 13 Alabama to 9-3 on the season. It also helped DeBoer tie the program’s record for most wins by a head coach in their first season.

Frank Thomas is the only other Alabama head coach to record nine wins in his first season, posting a 9-1 record in 1931. DeBoer is already just the fourth Alabama coach to reach eight or more wins in his first year, joining Thomas as well as Ray Perkins (8-4, 1983) and Red Drew (8-3, 1947). Nick Saban went 7-6 during his debut season in 2007.

“Any wins I get are always about the team and everything we do," DeBoer said when asked about the accomplishment following Alabama's win over Auburn. "So, there’s more that I wish we would’ve had, that’s the way I look at it."

As DeBoer pointed out, his first season at Alabama has had its ups and downs. The Tide's current resume includes ranked with over No. 7 Georgia, No. 15 South Carolina and No. 21 Missouri. DeBoer also became just the sixth Alabama head coach to the Iron Bowl in his first season in charge of the Tide.

On the other hand, Alabama lost at rival Tennessee and has ugly losses at Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. Those defeats have put the Tide's playoff chances in question.

"I think the hard times bring you closer and you can see the response," DeBoer said. "I wish everyone could be in that locker room right now, and it’s not this crazy party going on downstairs its a lot of just love and care for each other and smiles and that’s what its all about, coming together each and every week — the ups and downs. So, yeah, it’s been a great ride in a lot of ways. Obviously there’s times when you’d love to have a few things go a little bit better.”

Regardless of the results, DeBoer has earned the respect of his current players.

"I love Coach DeBoer," quarterback Jalen Milroe said. "I love his commitment, his resiliency, him as a leader, the shoes that he filled with the position he's in. Always working his tale off to be the best coach he can be for our football team.

"I respect him a lot for always trying to get the best out of me, pushing me each and every day to be the best quarterback in the nation that I can be for this football team. Just seeing his fight throughout the year, it's not easy being a head coach in the SEC. But he's just shown tremendous leadership and shown his pride in coaching and how much he cares about us. I'm going to be quite honest, man. He's one of the best coaches that I've been around."

DeBoer will have an opportunity to move into sole possession of the record. Though Alabama is still a long shot to reach the College Football Playoff, DeBoer will have the chance to stack more wins if Alabama makes it or he could earn another victory in the Tide's bowl game if it missed the CFP.

Alabama will find out its postseason fate when the College Football Playoff and bowl schedule are announced on Dec. 8.