What's on the line for Alabama, Auburn in this week's Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s been 323 days since Alabama named Kalen DeBoer as its head football coach. He’s heard about the importance of the Iron Bowl in nearly every one of them.





“This game, what it means to those that come from each side, what it means to the state to talk about, not just told to me, but talked about amongst everyone in their homes,” DeBoer said early this week. “It’s Thanksgiving weekend so if you’re not at the game you’re watching it with your friends and your family. I’ve heard stories of families being divided because of it, many different ways. That’s what rivalry games are all about and this is a rivalry that’s on another level.”





DeBoer will get his first taste of the Iron Bowl this weekend when No. 13 Alabama (8-3, 4-3 in the SEC) hosts Auburn (5-6, 2-5) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide has won the last four Iron Bowls and is an 11.5-point favorite heading into this weekend’s matchup.





DeBoer doesn’t need any more reminders about the magnitude of this weekend. However, he’s not the only one with plenty at stake.





Here’s what’s on the line for both sides of the rivalry.



