Alabama landed its first transfer addition of the 2024 cycle, receiving a commitment from Texas A&M defensive lineman LT Overton.

Overton's commitment comes after he visited Tuscaloosa over the weekend. He is the No. 21 player in Rivals' transfer portal rankings.

Overton made 12 appearances this season, recording 17 tackles and three quarterback hurries. A former five-star recruit in the Class of 2022, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound sophomore started three games over 11 appearances as a freshman last year, tallying three stops for a loss and a sack as part of 31 total tackles.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Overton will be a huge boost to Alabama's defensive line with the likely departures of Justin Eboigbe and Tim Smith. Overton is listed at 265 pounds on Texas A&M's roster but will likely have to put on some weight to fit in along Alabama's defensive front.