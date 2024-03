Alabama added injury to insult during Tuesday night’s 105-87 loss at Florida. Crimson Tide guard Rylan Griffen was carried off the court after colliding with Florida guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard with 4:15 remaining in the game.

No foul was called on the play as referees ruled that the contact was incidental. Alabama head coach Nate Oats was whistled for a technical foul four voicing his displeasure about the decision.

Griffen finished the game with 3 points and four rebounds over 25 minutes. The sophomore guard has started 28 of Alabama’s 30 games this season. He is averaging 11.4 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45.4% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc.

