Tony Mitchell is looking to “make things right” following his arrest for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and/or sell earlier this spring. Sunday evening, the Alabama freshman defensive back tweeted a video of himself giving a speech during a banquet in which he expressed remorse for the incident.

Mitchell, 19, was arrested along with Christophere Lewis of Valley Grande, Alabama, during a traffic stop in Holmes County, Florida on March 15. Mitchell evaded officers at first, driving 141 miles per hour before eventually being stopped and detained. According to a police report, more than $7,000 in cash and 226 grams of marijuana were found in Mitchell’s Dodge Challenger.

Last month, Mitchell pleaded no contest to the charge. He was sentenced to three years probation and 100 hours of community service.

"I just want to start off by thanking God for not just being there for me, but also for slowing me down," Mitchell said in his speech. "Even though this situation was beyond hard for me, I find joy in knowing that if God didn't stop where he did, something much bigger could have happened."

Following his arrest, Alabama suspended Mitchell from all team activities. Last week, he confirmed to TideIllustrated that he was reinstated with the progam and is now participating in team activities again.

"I also want to thank Alabama football for seeing my potential and giving me a second chance," Mitchell said in his speach. "I'm grateful for everyone who supported me through this hard time. Everyday, just thinking about the possibility of it all being over with devastated me. I didn't know if I would get to play football again, but I continued to work out and stay close with the Lord and those who love me unconditionally.

"During these times, it helped me to keep my mind off it, but when I was by myself and looking at social media and what everybody had to say, I just felt like it happened again. I couldn't sleep at night. Everyone is always going to have something to say about you, whether you are right or wrong. But I appreciate my family and my dad for always being there for me and a constant in life. My mom, for always making time to talk to me and my grandma for always being there for me since I was young."

Mitchell was rated as the No. 10 safety and No. 162 overall player in this year’s class.