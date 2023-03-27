LOUISVILLE, Ky — Davin Cosby should be preparing for his high school prom. Instead, the Alabama guard is reflecting on his experience in a different big dance.

Cosby, a four-star guard from Richmond, Virginia, was originally scheduled to be a part of Alabama’s 2023 class but reclassified to join the Crimson Tide in January. While he didn’t see the court during his redshirt season, the experience gave him a front-row seat to Alabama’s run in the NCAA Tournament as well as a headstart in the Crimson Tide’s program.

“It’s been a great experience since Day 1 when I came in,” Cosby said. “Being around this group of guys, they took me in like a brother. Now they’re all my brothers. We’ve got a great bond with just me being here for two or there months.

“It’s a blessing to be here. It’s a great experience just to see what the culture is like and be ready for next year.”

Cosby was rated as the No. 95 player in the 2022 class and chose Alabama over offers from LSU, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Virginia, among others. The 6-foot-5, 193-pound wing hangs his hat on his shooting ability, offering a smooth stroke that saw him average 23.6 points per game during his final season with Word of God Christian Academy in Raliegh, North Carolina.

While Alabama fans have yet to witness those skills in crimson, Cosby’s new teammates can’t stop gushing about his potential on the court.

“He’s very mature,” Alabama guard Jaden Bradley said last week. “If you didn’t know, you wouldn’t know he’s supposed to still be in high school. He definitely brings something to the floor that other people don’t. He’s a great shooter, a big physical wing with size who can play defense. He’s learning from some of the best players in college basketball. He’s going to be special.”

Jahvon Quinerly seconded those remarks, stating that Cosby brings a “unique skill set” while stating he’s been a pleasure to be around over the past few months.

Of course, parachuting into one of the nation’s top programs from the high school level didn’t come without a few growing pains.

“I remember his first week of guarding me, I don’t think he stopped me,” Alabama forward Brandon Miller said last week. “He took on the challenge every day in practice of just trying to shut me down. He’s taken on that challenge with everybody, really just trying to go out there and compete and make everybody else better.”

Like most, Cosby still struggles to corral Miller during practices. However, he’s picked up a few things from his time with the SEC Player of the Year.

Miller has been influential in Cosby’s early growth, taking the freshman to events around campus in an attempt to get him acclimated quickly to the level. The two sit next to each other in the locker room, and Cosby was often seen shadowing Miller when the star forward went through interviews.

“That’s my brother,” Cosby said. “That’s a great guy. He took me under his wing. When I got here, he was with me on my visit the whole way. The biggest thing I’ve learned from him is just keeping your confidence. That’s one thing that he had. He never let anybody throw him off his game. He kept his own mind and made sure he was confident in every game that he played.”

Throughout Alabama’s run in the tournament, Miller made sure to praise Cosby, stating he was going to be a big part of the Crimson Tide’s plans. Cosby will be one of five freshmen on next year’s team as Alabama’s four-man 2023 class is set to arrive over the summer. The incoming haul is set to include four-star forwards Sam Walters and Mouhamed Dioubate as well as four-star guard Kris Parker and three-star guard R.J. Johnson.

Along with adding more confidence to his game, Cosby said the biggest thing he’s learned from his time with the Crimson Tide has been leadership. Sponging off the guidance from Miller and Quinerly, the freshman said he’s excited to pass down that support to his new teammates when they arrive on campus.

“I’ve learned a lot about stepping up, talking on the floor, talking teammates up when they need it,” Cosby said. “We’re going to have four freshmen, so I’ve got to make sure the guys are ready, including me. I’ve got to be a great leader and bring the same culture they brought this year.

“Whatever team I’ve been on, I’ve been the leader. That’s something that’s big for me. I feel like I always want to be able to lead the team so we can win. I’ve always had a winning culture, so everything I do I take on leadership.”

Cosby also has a message to pass on about losing. After experiencing Alabama’s upset loss in the Sweet 16 firsthand over the weekend, the freshman says he’s going to use the setback as motivation over the coming months.

“This is a feeling that you never want to feel as a basketball player,” Cosby said. “I’m going to continue to feel this every time I’m working out, every time I’m in the gym. Every time I’m with the guys this summer, I’m going to let them know this isn’t a feeling you want to feel. I’m going to make sure we get the work in to make sure we’re ready for this moment next year.”