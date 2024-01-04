Chris Braswell became the latest Alabama star to announce his move to the next level, declaring for the NFL draft on Thursday. The senior joins fellow starting edge rusher Dallas Turner as well as starting right tackle J.C. Latham, who announced their intention to enter the draft earlier this week.

Braswell served as Alabama’s first-team JACK linebacker this season, starting two games over 14 appearances. He finished second on the team with eight sacks and third on the team with 10.5 tackles for a loss and five quarterback hurries.

Along with losing Braswell and Turner to the draft, Alabama is also set to lose Justin Eboigbe, who accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl last month. That trio served as the Tide’s top three pass rushers this season, accounting for a combined 25 sacks, 36.5 tackles for a loss and 22 quarterback hurries.

Players have until Jan. 15 to declare for this year’s draft or decide to return to school This year’s NFL draft will take place in Detroit from April 25-27.