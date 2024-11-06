Advertisement
Tide Watch NFL Week 9: DeVonta Smith shines for Philadelphia
Here's how former Alabama players performed in the NFL last week.
• Jack Knowlton
How Alabama's newcomers performed in the Tide's season opener
Five of Alabama's new additions made their debuts Monday.
• Jack Knowlton
Labaron Philon flashes high ceiling in Alabama debut
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama found another freshman sensation from the Mobile area. This one does his damage on the
• Henry Sklar
Clifford Omoruyi delivers in Alabama basketball debut
Clifford Omoruyi delivered the post presence Alabama basketball has been looking for during his debut on Monday
• Tony Tsoukalas
The three-pointer: Takeaways from Alabama's win over UNC Asheville
Here are three takeaways from Aabala's season-opening win over UNC Asheville.
• Jack Knowlton
Alabama DL coach discusses what he looks for in evaluating recruits
