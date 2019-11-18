Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Western Carolina game week coverage
The Alabama Crimson Tide now 9-1 will take on FCS foe Western Carolina this weekend at 11:00 a.m. on ESPN. Stay with BamaInsider.com during the week for complete game coverage.
WATCH: Nick Saban gets emotional when talking about Tua Tagovailoa
Jedrick Wills Jr. talks Tua's injury and the offense moving forward
CBS has announced the kickoff time for Alabama and Auburn next weekend which will be at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Alabama names seven players of the week following game against Mississippi State
Offense: Tua Tagovailoa and Jedrick Wills Jr.
Defense: Shyheim Carter, Trevon Diggs and Anfernee Jennings
Special teams: Jordan Battle and Joseph Bulovas
Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith are semifinalists for the Biletnikoff
Alabama wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and DeVonta Smith were selected as semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced on Monday morning.
Alabama has had two winners in program history, including Jeudy, who is the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner from a season ago. Also taking home the hardware was Amari Cooper in 2014.
Jeudy leads all Tide receivers with 64 catches totaling 867 yards and nine touchdowns. The junior wideout leads UA with 44 catches that have gone for a first down or touchdown this season while he is tied for the team lead in explosive plays of 16-plus yards with 23 in 10 games. The Deerfield Beach, Fla., native ranks fifth on the Alabama career receiving yards list with 2,446 and has totaled nine games of 100-plus yards receiving, including four of 10 matchups in 2019.
A big-play threat every time he touches the ball, Smith has totaled a career-high 56 catches for 1,026 yards, a number that is second in the SEC and sixth nationally. He has added 11 touchdown receptions to lead all Alabama pass-catchers and ranks second in the league while tying for sixth nationally in that category. In 2019 alone, Smith has recorded two 200-plus yard receiving games, making him the first Crimson Tide wideout to achieve that feat since Cooper in 2014.
The duo is part of a group of 12 pass-catchers selected as semifinalists for the Biletnikoff. The Biletnikoff Award is presented annually to the season’s outstanding college receiver at any position that may receive a legal forward pass. The 2019 winner will be announced live on Dec. 12 at The Home Depot College Football Awards at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Ga.
Patrick Surtain Sr. sounds off
Jerry Jeudy and DeVonta Smith semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award
The last time Alabama and Western Carolina played was in 2014
The last time Alabama played Western Carolina was in 2014— Kyle Henderson (@Rivals_Kyle) November 18, 2019
Look at how much has changed
Then
Saban was a 4 time champ
Kirby was the DC
Bo Davis coached the DL
Kiffin was the OC
Cristobal coached the OL
Burns coached the RBs
Napier coached the WRs
Sims at QB
D.Henry at RB pic.twitter.com/nJ9rlCMn5T
