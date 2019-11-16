STARKVILLE, Miss. — Even the raucous cowbells ceased their clanging for a moment inside of Davis Wade Stadium as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa laid on the ground writhing in pain. The Alabama quarterback’s near-perfect start Saturday abruptly came to an end after he was hit while rolling to his left in the second quarter.

The collision bloodied the quarterback nose and forced him to be carted off the field. ESPN reported Tagovailoa was screaming in pain and was taken to get an X-ray.

"They took him in to look at him, so we'll see what's happening," Alabama head coach Nick Saban told ESPN. "That was going to be his last series, we were going to do a 2-minute before the half just for practice. First we have to block it better so he doesn't get sacked, but too bad."

Tagovailoa completed his first nine passes of the game and led Alabama to touchdowns on its first five possessions. He finished the day 14 of 18 for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Alabama was leading 35-7 late in the second quarter at the time of the injury.