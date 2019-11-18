News More News
Ty from Pittsburgh says Paul Finebaum is wrong for questioning Nick Saban

ESPN's Paul Finebaum has taken the stance that Nick Saban was wrong for keeping in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when the Crimson Tide was leading Mississippi State 35-7. During my Sunday evening call-in show, Ty from Pittsburgh says Finebaum is wrong and also explains why Bama Fatigue is real.

