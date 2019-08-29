The Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) will take on the Duke Ble Devils (0-0) in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday from Atlanta, Georgia. Today, we have provided a very in-depth game preview to make sure you know everything heading into week one.

82 - Alabama’s victory over Auburn in last year’s Iron Bowl marked the Crimson Tide’s 82nd consecutive win over an unranked team. The current streak was started during Nick Saban’s first season at Alabama in 2007 when the Crimson Tide beat Colorado in the Independence Bowl. Alabama’s last loss to an unranked team also occurred in 2007 when it fell to Auburn.

68 - Alabama has scored 68 non-offensive touchdowns in the Saban era. The Crimson Tide had seven last season — four by way of interception and one apiece by from a fumble return, kick return and punt return. Two of those came during last season’s opener as Josh Jacobs returned a kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown while Shyheim Carter returned an interception 45 yards for a score.

60 - Alabama opens up the season at No. 2 in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25, marking the 60th consecutive week the Crimson Tide has appeared in the AP top 10. The streak leads is the largest of any team in the nation. Alabama’s last appearance outside of the top 10 occurred on Sept. 27, 2015 when the Crimson Tide was ranked No. 13 heading into a matchup against Georgia.

47 - According to College Football News, Alabama led all Division I teams with 47 “quality wins” from 2014-18. A quality win is defined as a victory over an FBS opponent that finished the season with a wining record. Clemson is next on the list with 44 such wins over that span, while Ohio State ranked third with 36.

17 - Alabama has won its last 17 season-openers, including all 12 opening games under Saban. The Crimson Tide has outscored its opponent 664-223 over that span, an average margin of 39-13. Alabama last loss in an opener occurred in 2001 when the Crimson Tide fell 20-17 to UCLA.

7 - According to a release from Nation Football Foundation, this season’s Alabama roster will feature seven players who have earned their undergraduate degree already. Defensive back Shyheim Carter, outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings tight ends Giles Amos and Miller Forristall and offensive linemen Landon Dickerson, Chris Owens and Matt Womack will all be playing as graduates for the Crimson Tide.