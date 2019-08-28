Alabama’s season-opener is just three days away as the Crimson Tide is set to face Duke on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Crimson Tide is currently a 35-point favorite over the Blue Devils, according to VegasInsider.com. Here are five questions to consider heading into the matchup.

1. How will Alabama cope without its top running backs?

Tuesday night, BamaInsider learned that Alabama will be without its top two running backs in Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr., who were both suspended for part of Saturday’s opener. The Crimson Tide was already short-handed at the position after five-star freshman Trey Sanders broke his foot during preseason camp. Now Alabama is expected to start true freshman Keilan Robinson. Kelian Robinson, a former four-star recruit, was rated as the No. 5 all-purpose back in this year’s class. The 5-foot-9, 184-pounder had surgery on his knee earlier this year but appears to be at full strength during drills at practice. While Alabama’s other backs offer more power, Keilan Robinson's strengths come in his elite speed and ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Following Alabama’s first preseason scrimmage, head coach Nick Saban said the Washington D.C. native “probably gives us something that some of our guys don’t have when it comes to just being quick, fast and elusive.” Alabama can also turn to redshirt freshman Jerome Ford, who is coming off an ankle injury he sustained during Alabama’s second scrimmage. Like Keilan Robinson, Ford, 5-foot-11, 212 pounds, is a pass-catching threat out of the backfield. Alabama will also be without starting receiver DeVonta Smith and starting Sam linebacker Terrell Lewis as the two were also suspended for part of the game. While those losses are significant, the Crimson Tide shouldn’t be as affected due to its depth at those positions.

2. What should we expect from Alabama’s other freshmen starters?

Keilan Robinson isn’t the only Alabama freshman set to make his first collegiate start Saturday. The Crimson Tide also listed four other freshmen as starters on its depth chart, including D.J. Dale (nose guard), Christian Harris (Will linebacker), Evan Neal (left guard) and Will Reichard (placekicker/punter). Neal is technically listed as a co-starter with Emil Ekiyor Jr. but has worked with the first-team offensive line throughout camp and is expected to earn the nod Saturday afternoon. The two starters on defense should be the most interesting to watch as Dale fills in for Outland Trophy winner Quinnen Williams while Harris takes over for Mack Wilson beside Dylan Moses in the heart of the Crimson Tide’s defense. Both freshmen were handed their jobs outright and have earned the confidence of the team by putting together solid preseason camps. Neal came to Alabama as the No. 1 tackle in the nation but moved to guard since joining the Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-7, 360-pound offensive lineman offers a nice blend of size and athleticism which should be tough for opposing defensive linemen to handle. “He’s heavy on the double-teams,” Alabama defensive end Raekwon Davis said. “That’s one guy, he’s going to get you on the double-teams. But he’s a great kid. He works on and off the field. He’s a great kid.” Reichard could be the one-man answer to Alabama’s special teams woes. The Hoover, Ala., native is listed as the Crimson Tide’s starting placekicker and is also a co-starter with Skyler DeLong at the punter position. During the A-Day game this spring, Reichard made a 43-yard field goal and averaged 42.2 yards on six punts.

3. How will Alabama manage its abundance of receivers?

One interesting note on Alabama’s depth chart comes at the slot receiver position as Jerry Jeudy and Jaylen Waddle were named co-starters. Since no one is expecting Jeudy, the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner, to see much time on the bench this season, the move seems to indicate that Alabama will be using more four-receiver sets. There’s been a lot of talk this offseason about Alabama’s “red” personnel, referring to when the Crimson Tide lines up with four receivers and no tight ends on the field. Last season, Jeudy, Waddle, Smith and Henry Ruggs III combined for 3,597 yards and 38 touchdowns through the air. The thought of all four on the field at the same time should be unnerving to any opposing secondary. “We just want to be a nightmare for whoever,” Ruggs said. “Just know that we’re going to come out and we’re going to play fast and we’re going to do what we have to do to make our plays with the ball in our hands.”



4. Will turf be an issue?

Tua Tagovailoa has mixed memories inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. On one hand, the venue is where he had his breakout moment, leading the Crimson Tide to a second-half victory over Georgia in the 2018 national championship game. On the other hand, it’s where he had his worst performance to date during last season’s SEC Championship when he had to be replaced by Jalen Hurts after suffering an ankle injury. According to Tagovailoa, one of the stadium’s negative features is its turf which he said is “a little different.” “To me personally, I feel like it’s rough,” Tagovailoa said. “The turf is pretty hard. The turf we have in here is, we just renovated our indoor (facility), it’s a lot softer, I guess. It’s bouncy. The turf over there is almost like concrete.” Ruggs also commented on the turf, stating, “It’s a little lower. Better to run on.” Fortunately for Tagovailoa, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has updated its surface since the 2018 national championship game. According to a report from the AJC, the stadium installed a new artificial-turf playing surface in April. We’ll see if this one is more to the starting quarterback’s liking.

5. How will Alabama’s secondary look?