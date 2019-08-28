Tuesday evening, Alabama inside linebacker Dylan Moses suffered a season-ending injury which is a tremendous blow to the defense going into the 2019 season. Moses was slated as the defensive signal-caller, the leader of the defense, and led the team in tackles last season with 86 with 10.0 tackles for a loss.

Moses is not the first inside linebacker Alabama has lost of the season. Josh McMillon suffered a season-ending ACL during fall camp, which moved up true freshman Christian Harris to the starting WILL linebacker against Duke. The question is now: Who moves up to start at the MIKE position.

The Crimson Tide is razor thin with playing experience at the inside linebacker position and there is a good chance Nick Saban and defensive coordinator Pete Golding go with true freshman Shane Lee at the MIKE position. This will mean the Crimson Tide will start the season with two true freshmen across the middle of the field, which is obviously concerning.

"Christian Harris has had an outstanding fall camp," Said Saban during his Wednesday morning SEC teleconference. "He's been running with the starting defensive unit. Lee is the backup MIKE...

Premium Subscribers Continue Reading

Get $75 to Adidas and 25% off your subscription!!

Free-3o-Days To BamaInsider.com