News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-27 20:14:26 -0500') }} football Edit

What does it mean: Alabama Crimson Tide player suspensions

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

On Tuesday night news broke that Nick Saban will suspend Najee Harris, Brian Robinson, Terrell Lewis, and DeVonta Smith for either a quarter or for the entire first half for the Crimson Tide’s upcoming game against Duke.

Get $75 to Adidas and 25% off your subscription!!

Free-3o-Days To BamaInsider.com

BONE: 10 recruiting thoughts

So What Exactly Does This All Mean 

In regards to the running backs, with Alabama’s prized running backs sidelined it’s very likely that true freshman Keilan Robinson could get the start. Robinson who arrived just this summer is listed at 5-foot-9 and 184 pounds and has received positive praise from Nick Saban this fall training camp.

Redshirt freshman Jerome Ford suffered an ankle injury during Alabama’s second scrimmage looked very good during Tuesday’s practice, so expect the Crimson Tide’s one-two punch in the backfield to come from two freshmen instead of two juniors during the opening quarters.

On DeVonta Smith… With Smith being sidelined for either a quarter or for the half, the Crimson Tide have 6-foot-6, 205 pound Terrell Shavers as the number two (X) receiver. Shavers has looked very capable this fall camp and really looks to be a dangerous one-on-one match up because of his size and ability to leap towards the sky for jump balls.

While the Crimson Tide will miss Smith for a quarter or more, it’s important to note that Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III who have combined for 33 touchdown receptions over the last two seasons will still be split out wide.

Premium Subscribers continue reading

Get $75 to Adidas and 25% off your subscription!!

Free-3o-Days To BamaInsider.com

Ajql91e0aai4of5poice
Alabama Crimson Tide outside linebacker Terrell Lewis will be suspended for either one quarter or half against Duke this Saturday

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket  

Zf5hfxo74rz91xtlod1x
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama. 

Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}