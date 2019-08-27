On Tuesday night news broke that Nick Saban will suspend Najee Harris, Brian Robinson, Terrell Lewis, and DeVonta Smith for either a quarter or for the entire first half for the Crimson Tide’s upcoming game against Duke.

In regards to the running backs, with Alabama’s prized running backs sidelined it’s very likely that true freshman Keilan Robinson could get the start. Robinson who arrived just this summer is listed at 5-foot-9 and 184 pounds and has received positive praise from Nick Saban this fall training camp.

Redshirt freshman Jerome Ford suffered an ankle injury during Alabama’s second scrimmage looked very good during Tuesday’s practice, so expect the Crimson Tide’s one-two punch in the backfield to come from two freshmen instead of two juniors during the opening quarters.

On DeVonta Smith… With Smith being sidelined for either a quarter or for the half, the Crimson Tide have 6-foot-6, 205 pound Terrell Shavers as the number two (X) receiver. Shavers has looked very capable this fall camp and really looks to be a dangerous one-on-one match up because of his size and ability to leap towards the sky for jump balls.

While the Crimson Tide will miss Smith for a quarter or more, it’s important to note that Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III who have combined for 33 touchdown receptions over the last two seasons will still be split out wide.

