TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama will be temporarily short-handed during its season-opener against Duke on Saturday. According to a source, running backs Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr., as well as receiver DeVonta Smith and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, will all be suspended for part of Saturday's game. The suspension comes as the quartet missed a team function earlier during camp.

Harris and Robinson are listed as the top two backs on Alabama’s depth chart released Monday. Harris, the former No. 1 recruit in the 2017 class, rushed for 783 yards and four touchdowns while leading the Crimson Tide with 6.69 yards per carry last season. Robinson served as Alabama’s fourth back last season, recording 272 yards and two touchdowns on 63 carries.

Alabama was already dealing with the loss of freshman running back Trey Sanders, who is out indefinitely after breaking his foot during preseason camp. The Crimson Tide will now have to rely on redshirt freshman Jerome Ford and true freshman Keilan Robinson early during Saturday's game.

Smith finished fifth on the team in receiving last year, tallying 693 yards and six touchdowns on 42 receptions. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior is listed as the starter at the X receiver position.

Lewis missed all of last season with an ACL injury. The redshirt junior is listed as the starting Sam linebacker and is projected be one of Alabama’s top pass-rushers the season. Lewis’ last appearance for the Crimson Tide came inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium as he totaled a career-high seven tackles and a sack in his first career start while helping Alabama take down Georgia in the 2018 national championship game.

Alabama will play Duke on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.