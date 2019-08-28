"Dylan was injured yesterday in practice. He had a knee injury," Saban confirmed on the SEC coaches teleconference. "It requires surgery, so he'll be out for an indefinite period of time. Certainly, this is a character check for our team, and we're going to do everything we can to support Dylan and the people who have the opportunity now to fill in for Dylan."

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses suffered a torn ACL during the Crimson Tide’s practice Tuesday, BamaInsider has learned. The injury is expected to sideline the Butkus Award finalist for the year.

Moses was Alabama’s leading tackler last season, tallying 86 stops including 10.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. The former five-star recruit moved to Mike linebacker this offseason where he was scheduled to take over signal-calling duties from Mack Wilson. Alabama’s inside linebacking unit already took a hit earlier this preseason when redshirt senior Joshua McMillon suffered what appears to be a season-ending knee injury.

What does it mean: Dylan Moses done for the season

Freshman Shane Lee and redshirt sophomore Markail Benton are listed as co-backups for Moses at the Mike linebacker position. Lee, a former four-star recruit, was the No. 50 player overall in this year’s class. Benton, another former four-star recruit, played in 14 games last season, tallying 14 tackles.

If Alabama elects to go with Lee at Mike linebacker it will feature a pair fo true freshmen starters at the heart of its defense. Earlier this week, the Crimson Tide named true freshman Christian Harris as its starter at the Will linebacker position.

"Christian Harris has had an outstanding fall camp and has been running with the starting unit. And Shane Lee is the backup Mike, and he's the guy who will have the opportunity to play now," Saban said. "We have several other linebackers who are competing at the position. We're pleased with what those guys can do, and it's going to be something our coaches, myself included, all try to support the guys and help put them in the best position to have success."

When asked what kind of crash course he would provide to the two freshman linebackers, Saban said that Alabama prepares for these type of situations every day.

"They know they're always one play away from having to be in the game," he said. "Fortunately for the guys we have as backup linebackers, they have been good students of the game. They've really tried to prepare themselves the right way... Fortunately, Shane Lee, Christian Harris, whether they were starters or backups, either one, they're both bright guys, and they've been very engaged in what they have to do to be able to go play.

"I don't think there's any substitute for experience, but now they're going to get the opportunity to get some of that. They have an opportunity to apply the knowledge that they have, and we just have to do a really good job as coaches to try to put them in the best situations that we know they understand what to do, and they can go out there and execute it."

In addition to the injuries, BamaInsider learned Tuesday that four key players will be suspended for part of Saturday’s season-opener against Duke. Running backs Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr, receiver DeVonta Smith and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis are all expected to be held out early in the game after they failed to attend a team function earlier this month.

"What happens on our team internally is an internal family decision that I don't feel is necessary to share with people outside of our organization," Saban said.

Alabama will play Duke on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

