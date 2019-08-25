All this week on BamaInsider.com, our staff will be providing coverage on the Alabama Crimson Tide's game against Duke. Scroll down for the latest Get $75 to Adidas and 25% off your subscription!! Free-3o-Days To BamaInsider.com

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on Duke on Saturday, August 31 from the Mercedes Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Side by Side Star Ranking

Here is how Alabama football and Duke stack up star rankings wise on offense and on defense * Pro tip - Turn your phone horizontal for the best viewing experience

Alabama vs. Duke - Offensive Comparison Player/Position Star Ranking Player/Position Star Ranking QB - Tua Tagovailoa QB - Quentin Harris RB - Najee Harris RB - Deon Jackson WR - Jerry Jeudy WR - Dennis Smith WR - Henry Ruggs III WR - Damon Johnson WR - DeVonta Smith WR - Aaron Young TE - Miller Forristall TE - Noah Gray LT - Jedrick Wills Jr. LT - Jaylen Miller LG - Evan Neal LG - Julian Santos C - Chris Owens C - Jack Wohlabaugh RG - Landon Dickerson RG - Rakavius Chambers RT - Alex Leatherwood RT Robert Kraeling

Alabama vs. Duke - Defensive Comparison Player/Position Star Ranking Player/Position Star Ranking DE - Raekwon Davis DE - Jordan Drew DT - D.J. Dale DT - Derrick Tangelo DE - La'Bryan Ray DT - Trevon McSwain OLB - Terrell Lewis DE - Victor Dimukeje ILB - Dylan Moes LB - Brandon Hill ILB - Christian Harris LB - Koby Quansash OLB - Anfernee Jennings CB - Mark Gilbert CB- Trevon Diggs CB - Josh Blackwell CB - Patrick Surtain II S - Michael Carter II S - Xavier McKinney S - Marquis Waters S .- Jared Mayden S - Dylan Singleton

The Breakdown - Star rankings for the starters Alabama Five-stars - 8 Alabama Four-stars - 10 Alabama Three-stars - 3 Alabama Two-stars - 0 Duke Five-Stars - 0 Duke Four-Stars - 5 Duke Three-Stars -14 Duke Two-Stars - 2

GAME WEEK COVERAGE

No. 2 Alabama (0-0) vs. Duke (0-0)

Saturday, August 31, 2:30 p.m. CT TV: ABC Line: -34 Alabama This Week's Schedule Monday - The official depth chart at 11:55 a.m. CT - Nick Saban Presser at 12:00 p.m. CT (Will post on youtube ASAP) - Player Interviews at 12:30 p.m. CT - Practice in the afternoon (Insider report to follow) Tuesday - Player Interviews at 1:00 p.m. CT - Practice in the afternoon (Insider report to follow) Wednesday - Practice in the afternoon (Insider report to follow) - Nick Saban press conference at 6:00 p.m. CT (Will post on youtube ASAP) Thursday - Game Preview with Kyle Henderson - Recruiting show with Andrew Bone at 12:30 p.m. CT - Weekend visitor preview (Bone has the early list here) - Nick Saban call-in show from Baumhowers at 7:00 p.m. CT (Facebook) Friday - Friday feature from Tony Tsoukalas - Staff predictions Saturday Kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC

Podcast: Kyle Henderson interviews Duke Writer Steve Wiseman

