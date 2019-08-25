Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Duke - Game Week Coverage
All this week on BamaInsider.com, our staff will be providing coverage on the Alabama Crimson Tide's game against Duke.
Side by Side Star Ranking
Here is how Alabama football and Duke stack up star rankings wise on offense and on defense
|Player/Position
|Star Ranking
|Player/Position
|Star Ranking
|
QB - Tua Tagovailoa
|
QB - Quentin Harris
|
RB - Najee Harris
|
RB - Deon Jackson
|
WR - Jerry Jeudy
|
WR - Dennis Smith
|
WR - Henry Ruggs III
|
WR - Damon Johnson
|
WR - DeVonta Smith
|
WR - Aaron Young
|
TE - Miller Forristall
|
TE - Noah Gray
|
LT - Jedrick Wills Jr.
|
LT - Jaylen Miller
|
LG - Evan Neal
|
LG - Julian Santos
|
C - Chris Owens
|
C - Jack Wohlabaugh
|
RG - Landon Dickerson
|
RG - Rakavius Chambers
|
RT - Alex Leatherwood
|
RT Robert Kraeling
|Player/Position
|Star Ranking
|Player/Position
|Star Ranking
|
DE - Raekwon Davis
|
DE - Jordan Drew
|
DT - D.J. Dale
|
DT - Derrick Tangelo
|
DE - La'Bryan Ray
|
DT - Trevon McSwain
|
OLB - Terrell Lewis
|
DE - Victor Dimukeje
|
ILB - Dylan Moes
|
LB - Brandon Hill
|
ILB - Christian Harris
|
LB - Koby Quansash
|
OLB - Anfernee Jennings
|
CB - Mark Gilbert
|
CB- Trevon Diggs
|
CB - Josh Blackwell
|
CB - Patrick Surtain II
|
S - Michael Carter II
|
S - Xavier McKinney
|
S - Marquis Waters
|
S .- Jared Mayden
|
S - Dylan Singleton
The Breakdown - Star rankings for the starters
Alabama Five-stars - 8
Alabama Four-stars - 10
Alabama Three-stars - 3
Alabama Two-stars - 0
Duke Five-Stars - 0
Duke Four-Stars - 5
Duke Three-Stars -14
Duke Two-Stars - 2
GAME WEEK COVERAGE
No. 2 Alabama (0-0) vs. Duke (0-0)
Saturday, August 31, 2:30 p.m. CT
TV: ABC
Line: -34 Alabama
This Week's Schedule
Monday
- The official depth chart at 11:55 a.m. CT
- Nick Saban Presser at 12:00 p.m. CT (Will post on youtube ASAP)
- Player Interviews at 12:30 p.m. CT
- Practice in the afternoon (Insider report to follow)
Tuesday
- Player Interviews at 1:00 p.m. CT
- Practice in the afternoon (Insider report to follow)
Wednesday
- Practice in the afternoon (Insider report to follow)
- Nick Saban press conference at 6:00 p.m. CT (Will post on youtube ASAP)
Thursday
- Game Preview with Kyle Henderson
- Recruiting show with Andrew Bone at 12:30 p.m. CT
- Weekend visitor preview (Bone has the early list here)
- Nick Saban call-in show from Baumhowers at 7:00 p.m. CT (Facebook)
Friday
- Friday feature from Tony Tsoukalas
- Staff predictions
Saturday
Kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC
Podcast: Kyle Henderson interviews Duke Writer Steve Wiseman
