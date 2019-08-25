News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-25 17:59:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Duke - Game Week Coverage

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

All this week on BamaInsider.com, our staff will be providing coverage on the Alabama Crimson Tide's game against Duke.

Scroll down for the latest

Get $75 to Adidas and 25% off your subscription!!

Free-3o-Days To BamaInsider.com

Ajmmqxpldmcoeurjhqmc
The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on Duke on Saturday, August 31 from the Mercedes Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Side by Side Star Ranking 

Here is how Alabama football and Duke stack up star rankings wise on offense and on defense

* Pro tip - Turn your phone horizontal for the best viewing experience

Alabama vs. Duke -  Offensive Comparison
Player/Position Star Ranking Player/Position Star Ranking

QB - Tua Tagovailoa

QB - Quentin Harris

RB - Najee Harris

RB - Deon Jackson

WR - Jerry Jeudy

WR - Dennis Smith

WR - Henry Ruggs III

WR - Damon Johnson

WR - DeVonta Smith

WR - Aaron Young

TE - Miller Forristall

TE - Noah Gray

LT - Jedrick Wills Jr.

LT - Jaylen Miller

LG - Evan Neal

LG - Julian Santos

C - Chris Owens

C - Jack Wohlabaugh

RG - Landon Dickerson

RG - Rakavius Chambers

RT - Alex Leatherwood

RT Robert Kraeling
Alabama vs. Duke -  Defensive Comparison
Player/Position Star Ranking Player/Position Star Ranking

DE - Raekwon Davis

DE - Jordan Drew

DT - D.J. Dale

DT - Derrick Tangelo

DE - La'Bryan Ray

DT - Trevon McSwain

OLB - Terrell Lewis

DE - Victor Dimukeje

ILB - Dylan Moes

LB - Brandon Hill

ILB - Christian Harris

LB - Koby Quansash

OLB - Anfernee Jennings

CB - Mark Gilbert

CB- Trevon Diggs

CB - Josh Blackwell

CB - Patrick Surtain II

S - Michael Carter II

S - Xavier McKinney

S - Marquis Waters

S .- Jared Mayden

S - Dylan Singleton

The Breakdown - Star rankings for the starters

Alabama Five-stars - 8

Alabama Four-stars - 10

Alabama Three-stars - 3

Alabama Two-stars - 0

Duke Five-Stars - 0

Duke Four-Stars - 5

Duke Three-Stars -14

Duke Two-Stars - 2

GAME WEEK COVERAGE 

No. 2 Alabama (0-0) vs. Duke (0-0) 

Saturday, August 31, 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: ABC

Line: -34 Alabama

This Week's Schedule

Monday

- The official depth chart at 11:55 a.m. CT

- Nick Saban Presser at 12:00 p.m. CT (Will post on youtube ASAP)

- Player Interviews at 12:30 p.m. CT

- Practice in the afternoon (Insider report to follow)

Tuesday

- Player Interviews at 1:00 p.m. CT

- Practice in the afternoon (Insider report to follow)

Wednesday

- Practice in the afternoon (Insider report to follow)

- Nick Saban press conference at 6:00 p.m. CT (Will post on youtube ASAP)

Thursday

- Game Preview with Kyle Henderson

- Recruiting show with Andrew Bone at 12:30 p.m. CT

- Weekend visitor preview (Bone has the early list here)

- Nick Saban call-in show from Baumhowers at 7:00 p.m. CT (Facebook)

Friday

- Friday feature from Tony Tsoukalas

- Staff predictions

Saturday

Kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC

Podcast: Kyle Henderson interviews Duke Writer Steve Wiseman 

WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket  

Zf5hfxo74rz91xtlod1x
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama. 

Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}