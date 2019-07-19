We bring you the latest news on the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. Scroll down to get the latest on the Tide from Tony Tsoukalas and Kyle Henderson. Recruiting Nuggets Here Subscribe on Youtube

Alabama receiving trio earns spot on Biletnikoff Award watch list

Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle caught for 45 receptions for 848-yards with 7 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2018 | Getty Images

Alabama earned recognition for its abundance of riches at the receiver position Thursday as it had three players named to the preseason watch list for the Fred Biletnikoff Award. Reigning Biletnikoff winner Jerry Jeudy led the way and was joined by Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle as the trio was among 50 college receivers on the list. The Crimson Tide was the only team with three representatives. ICYMI: Alabama's 'Ryde Outs' are the best receivers in college football

Najee Harris named to preseason watch list for Doak Walker Award

The preseason honors continue to roll in for Najee Harris. The Alabama running back was one of 71 players named to the Doak Walker Award watch list announced Wednesday. This is the second watch list Harris has been included on this week as he was announced as a candidate for the Maxwell Award on Monday.

Tua Tagovailoa named to Davey O'Brien Award watch list

Tua Tagovailoa’s name landed on another watch list. The Alabama quarterback was one of 30 college passers recognized in the preseason Davey O’Brien watch list released Tuesday. Tagovailoa was one of three Alabama players named to the preseason Maxwell Award watch list Monday, joining receiver Jerry Jeudy and running back Najee Harris.

Five Alabama players named to preseason watch lists

Alabama landed five players on preseason football watch lists Monday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, receiver Jerry Jeudy, and running back Najee Harris were included in on the Maxwell Award watch list, while defensive end Raekwon Davis and linebacker Dylan Moses were included in the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list.

