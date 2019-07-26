Alabama outside linebacker Eyabi Anoma is "currently not attending classes at The University of Alabama,” Alabama Associate Vice President for Communications, Monica Watts confirmed to BamaInsider on Friday. The university did not provide any further comment regarding the situation.

If Anoma is not enrolled in classes, he will not be eligible to participate in practice as the Crimson Tide is set to open its fall camp next week. The last day to add classes at Alabama is Aug. 28, three days before the Crimson Tide's season opener against Duke.

Anoma has experienced a drama-filled year since joining Alabama as the No. 7 player in the 2018 class. The former five-star did not receive the playing time he expected during his first season, recording just nine tackles, including two for a loss, through 13 games. That led to him entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal in February only to remove it the next day.

However, Anoma appeared to be turning things around heading into his sophomore year and even received praise from head coach Nick Saban during Alabama’s spring camp. The 6-foot-5, 252-pound linebacker is still listed on the Crimson Tide’s online roster.

“He’s doing a good job,” head coach Nick Saban said during spring camp. “He’s working hard. He’s learning a lot. I think he’s responding very well to (outside linebackers coach Sal Sunseri) with Sal coaching him. He’s doing much better in school, being responsible and trying to do the right things and respond to people the right way.”