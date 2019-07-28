Alabama tight end Kedrick James is transferring to SMU, according to multiple reports. The Waco, Texas native placed his name in the transfer portal on July 12. He is currently still serving out the remaining four-games of his NCAA suspension.

James, a junior, played in five games last season without recording any stats. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound tight end came to Alabama as a four-star recruit in the 2017 class. He caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones during this year’s A-Day game.

“Kedrick is one of the freakiest guys on the team as far as physical prowess goes,” redshirt junior tight end Miller Forristall said last year. “I mean he’s huge and he can run and he can jump, and I’ve seen him throw a ball like 65 yards standing still. He is athletically, like, tremendously talented, and he’s got huge potential.”

Alabama is already thin at the tight end position after losing both its starting tight ends in Irv Smith Jr. and Hale Hentges this offseason. The two were the only tight ends to record a reception for the Crimson Tide last season. In an attempt to build depth, Alabama moved outside linebacker Cameron Latu to the position this spring.

James is the sixth player to leave Alabama by way of transfer, joining quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) and Layne Hatcher (Arkansas State), defensive back Kyriq McDonald (Cincinnati), offensive lineman Richie Petitbon (Illinois), and long snapper Scott Meyer (Vanderbilt). Sophomore outside linebacker Eyabi Anoma is currently in the transfer portal.