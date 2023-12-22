Alabama men’s basketball picked up its third commit in the Class of 2024 on Friday. The Crimson Tide got a commitment pledge from five-star small forward Derrion Reid.

Reid, who will play his high school senior season at Prolific Prep in Napa, California, is currently the No. 22 player in the Class of 2024. He chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia and Florida State and joins five-star power forward Aiden Sherrell and four-star forward Naasir Cunningham in the Crimson Tide’s 2024 class.

Reid visited Tuscaloosa on Oct. 20 during the Alabama football game against Tennessee and initially had his commitment date set for Oct. 28 but postponed it due to family circumstances.

Reid’s commitment gives Alabama a huge boost for the future of the program. The Crimson Tide previously missed out on four-star point guard Jase Richardson, who opted for Michigan State, as well as five-star forward Asa Newell, who picked Georgia.

Alabama landing its second five-star pledge of the 2024 class also serves a much-needed win for the Crimson Tide on the recruiting trail after a rough three-game stretch on the court for this season's squad. With three top-50 commits, Alabama is already in a strong position to reload in 2024/25.