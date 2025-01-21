Derrion Reid to miss third straight game for Alabama

Alabama will be without freshman forward Derrion Reid for its matchup against Vanderbilt. Reid was ruled out on the game day availability report released Saturday and will miss a third straight game for the Crimson Tide.

“This is one of those injuries that if you bring him back too fast it can be season-long lingering, never 100%," Alabama coach Nate Oats told reporters Monday. "With the way he plays, he’s gotta be explosive, athletic, attacking the rim, flying around making plays. He’s just not gonna be great if he’s got a lingering injury that’s keeping him from being explosive.”

Reid sat out of Alabama’s loss to then-No. 21 Ole Miss on Tuesday and missed the Tide’s win over then-No. 8 Kentucky on Sautrday. While his injury is undisclosed, he also missed the Tide’s final non-conference matchup against South Dakota State last month due to an ankle injury.

“He’s doing more and more,” Oats said. “He’s antsy to play. But, again, we’re not gonna be stupid and bring him back too early and have him being injured the whole rest of the year.

Reid has started three games over 15 appearances this season. The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds over 17.6 minutes per game. He is shooting 45.7% from the floor and 28.1% from 3.

Oats gave another update on Reid's status during his weekly appearance on the "Hey Coach" radio show and said worst case scenario, Reid is back for Saturday's matchup against LSU.

He gives us some energy, some effort," Oats said. "Everybody knows what Derrion gives us and we're missing it right now. So hopefully we can get him back here soon."

Alabama (15-3, 4-1) and Vanderbilt (15-3, 3-2) are set to tipoff at 6 p.m. CT Tuesday inside Coleman Coliseum. The game will be televised on SEC Network.