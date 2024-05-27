Alabama baseball will continue its postseason run in Tallahassee, Florida. The Crimson Tide was selected as a No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional as part of the NCAA tournament. Joining Alabama will be host Florida State, No. 3 seed Central Florida and No. 4 seed Stetson. Florida State is the No. 8 overall seed in the tournament.

Alabama (33-22) will open play against Central Florida (35-19) on Friday at 5 p.m. CT. Florida State (42-15) will face Stetson (40-20) at 11 a.m. earlier in the day.

The regional stage will feature a double-elimination format, with all 16 regional winners moving on to the super-regional stage. The eight super-regional matchups will be decided by best-of-three series with the winners moving on to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Alabama was projected as a No. 3 seed by both D1 Baseball and Baseball America. However, the Tide’s strength of schedule saw it seeded better than expected. Alabama ranked No. 24 in adjusted RPI with the nation’s sixth toughest schedule. The Crimson Tide’s 15 Quad 1 wins are tied with South Carolina as the fifth-most in the nation behind Kentucky (22), Tennessee (21), Texas A&M (17) and Mississippi State (16).

Alabama has now advanced to three of the past four NCAA tournaments. This marks the first time the Crimson Tide has made back-to-back appearances since 2013-14. Last season, Alabama hosted and won its regional before falling to Wake Forest in the super-regional stage.

Alabama is under the guidance of first-year head coach Rob Vaughn, who joined the team last year after serving as the head coach at Maryland from 2018-23. Vaughn led the Terrapins to a regional appearance in each of the last three seasons.