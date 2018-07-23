TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama Athletics Dining Facility officially opened its doors on Monday evening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration.



Director of Performance Nutrition Amy Bragg kicked off the program and was followed by Director of Athletics Greg Byrne, Head Football Coach Nick Saban and University of Alabama President Dr. Stuart Bell. The group then gathered together for the ribbon cutting before welcoming guests in for a facility tour and dinner.

The 25,000 square foot building is complete with serving areas on two levels, 10 action stations, a grab-and-go fuel center and a smoothie bar. There are also two outdoor patio dining areas and a private dining space housed on the upper level for meetings, nutrition education and cooking demonstrations. In addition to Bragg, the performance nutrition staff includes four registered dieticians, five performance chefs and over 20 assistants.