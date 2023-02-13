TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama officially announced its three new coaching hires, bringing in defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees and inside linebackers coach Austin Armstrong to the Crimson Tide coaching staff for the 2023 season on Monday. “We are excited to bring in such a gifted group of coaches to develop our players both on and off the field,” head coach Nick Saban said in a press release from the university. “Kevin, Tommy and Austin have a great mix of energy, enthusiasm and experience that will be a tremendous asset to our program. They are all excellent teachers of the game and fantastic recruiters who bring a wealth of experience and resources to our staff.” Here's a look at all three hires.

Kevin Steele, defensive coordinator

Steele comes to the Crimson Tide after spending the past season as Miami's defensive coordinator. The 64-year-old is making his third coaching stint in Tuscaloosa under Nick Saban. He served as the Crimson Tide's defensive coordinator during Saban's first season at the helm. Steele also served as Alabama’s director of player personnel in 2013 and coached linebackers and was a special assistant to Saban the next year in 2014. In addition to calling defenses at Alabama and Miami, Steele has previous defensive coordinator experience at Clemson (2009-11), LSU (2015) and Auburn (2016-20). Outside of serving as a defensive coordinator, he has spent the majority of his time coaching linebackers, doing so at Tennessee (1982), New Mexico State (1983), Oklahoma State (1984-86), Nebraska (1989-94), the Carolina Panthers (1995-98) and Florida State (2003-06). Steele on joining Alabama: “My history with Coach Saban goes back a long time and what he has built here at Alabama is truly amazing. I understand the high expectations of both Coach Saban and the program, and I am looking forward to helping continue that success.”

Tommy Rees, offensive coordinator

Rees joins Alabama after coaching the past six years at Notre Dame. The 30-year-old served oversaw Notre Dame's offense the past three seasons after serving as a quarterbacks coach for the Irish from 2017-19. Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback from 2010-13 got his coaching start as a graduate assistant at Northwestern in 2015. He spent the following season as an offensive assistant with the San Diego Charges before returning to his alma mater. Rees on joining Alabama: “I have the utmost respect for what Coach Saban has built at Alabama and the tradition of this program. I’m excited to have this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to getting in the meeting room and on the practice field with this team.”

Austin Armstrong, linebackers coach