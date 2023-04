TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama fans will need to wait a couple more weeks before they can catch a glimpse of the Crimson Tide’s rising stars this season. However, a few freshmen are already generating some buzz within the program.

With several players limited in last week’s scrimmage, the workout inside Bryant-Denny Stadium provided an opportunity for some of the Tide’s younger players to take the stage. Here’s a look at three potential breakout players who have already turned heads so far this spring.