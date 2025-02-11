How to watch: No. 2 Alabama basketball at Texas

Alabama forward Clifford Omoruyi. Photo | Alabama Athletics

Nate Oats is using everything from Nick Saban to Tom Brady to keep his team focused on the task at hand. Alabama (20-3, 9-1 SEC) climbed to No. 2 in the Associated Press’ top 25 this week, setting up a battle between the nation’s top two teams when it hosts top-ranked Auburn (21-2, 9-1) on Saturday. The matchup will mark the first time two SEC teams have faced off as No. 1 and No. 2 in the AP poll. That’s generated plenty of buzz across the college basketball world. However, Oats and the Tide must first handle business on Tuesday, as Alabama wraps up its western road trip with a game at Texas. The Longhorns (15-9, 4-7) are coming off back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Vanderbilt but recorded ranked wins over Texas A&M and Missouri last month. Texas will be hungry to add a signature win over Alabama to its resume as it looks to punch its fifth straight trip to the NCAA tournament next month. While Tuesday’s matchup doesn’t carry the same hype as this weekend’s clash against Auburn, Oats warned his players against looking past what could be a tough trip to Moody Center on Tuesday night. “You can’t all of a sudden turn up your preparation for a big game if you will,” Oats said. “That’s asking for disaster. It’s showing your immaturity. We’ve got a lot of fifth-year seniors. We should not be immature. We should be prepping for Texas like we’re prepping for Auburn — like we’re prepping for an NCAA Tournament game. So when we get to the NCAA Tournament, when we get to the SEC Tournament, when we get to these so-called big games, we’ve already been prepping for every game like it's a big game. “So, that’s what we’ve been trying to tell our guys and I hope they’re mature enough to understand that and I think they are.” Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s game.

Advertisement

How to watch

Who: No. 1 Alabama (20-3, 9-1 SEC) vs. Texas (15-9, 4-7) When: 8:00 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Feb. 11 Where: Moody Center, Austin, Texas Watch: ESPN (Play-By-Play: Karl Ravech Analyst: Jimmy Dykes) Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | SIRIUS/XM 134/201 (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink)

Alabama’s projected starters

Texas' projected starters

Injury report

After missing Saturday’s game against Arkansas, Derrion Reid was listed as questionable on the SEC-mandated injury report released Monday night. The freshman forward missed four games last month due to a lower-body injury before returning to face Mississippi State and Georgia. However, he went back on the injury list after re-aggravating the injury last week. “Since we anticipate him having a long, successful basketball career a little after he's done playing in college we didn't want to jeopardize any of his long-term health,” Oats said last week. “So, we're trying to make decisions that benefit him both in the short-term and long-term and we don't try to use anybody just to win games. Reid signed with Alabama as the No. 16 overall player in last year’s class. The five-star freshman has started three games over 17 appearances. He is averaging 7.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 44% from the floor and 26.5% from beyond the arc over 16.9 minutes per game. Reid had scored double-digit points in four of his last seven games leading up to his original injury. He managed a combined 2 points and seven rebounds over 24 minutes during his last two outings against Mississippi State and Georgia. Texas will continue to be without guard Chendall Weaver, who injured his hip during the Longhorns’ loss to Auburn on Jan. 7. The junior guard started nine games over 15 appearances and is averaging 6.7 points and 5.1 rebounds. The Longhorns also listed starting forward Arthur Kaluma, starting guard Tramon Mark and backup forward Devon Pryor as probable for the matchup against Alabama.

Philon prepares for reunion against SEC’s top scorer

Labaron Philon did his part in warning Alabama about his former high school teammate. However, the Crimson Tide is already well aware of how dangerous Texas freshman guard Tre Johnson is as a scorer. Johnson, who starred with Philon at Link Academy last year, is leading the SEC in scoring, averaging 19.0 points per game. The 6-foot-6 guard is shooting 43.4% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc and has scored in double figures in all but one of his 22 games this season. “He gets up on his jump shot pretty well,” Oats said of Johnson. “He’s got a decent jumper where he gets up. He can post. He can hit 3s. He can drive it. There’s a reason this guy was the No. 1 player in his class on different rankings for a while there. He’s talented. We’ve got to probably mix it up a little bit whether we put size on him, guards on him. Labaron’s got some familiarity with him. It’s just we’re gonna have to mix it up a little bit on him and get a lot of things to go.” Philon isn’t the only player on Alabama’s roster who is familiar with Johnson. Fellow freshmen Reid and Aiden Sherell were teammates on Prolific Prep and faced off against Philon and Johnson twice last season. Prolific Prep won the first meeting before falling to Link Academy in the quarterfinals of the Chipotle Nationals last April.

Game notes