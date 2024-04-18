Alabama basketball’s season culminated in a historic run to the Final Four. Now, the Crimson Tide is looking to retool its roster and make a similar run in the NCAA Tournament in 2024-25. With so much roster movement in the modern age of college basketball, Alabama coach Nate Oats can’t rest on his laurels. The Crimson Tide has lost five players to the transfer portal — Rylan Griffen, Nick Pringle, Sam Walters, Kris Parker and Davin Cosby Jr. — while starting guard Aaron Estrada is out of eligibility. Oats has done work to offset those losses, particularly at the guard spots. Alabama brought in Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette and South Florida’s Chris Youngblood. Oats has also recruited the nation’s No. 6 overall class in 2024, adding five-star forwards Derrion Reid and Aiden Sherrell, and four-star Naas Cunningham. While Alabama has brought in some exciting additions, Oats hasn’t stopped there. The Tide remains linked to top transfers and some still-unsigned high school recruits. With Pringle leaving and Grant Nelson’s decision still up in the air, the Tide are looking for a top transfer to fill the void at forward. Mark Sears declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility Wednesday, and Alabama will have a big hole to fill at guard if he keeps his name in the draft. Based on the Tide’s two transfer additions and the players it's still targeting, it’s clear Oats isn’t taking any chances with a thin guard rotation regardless if he’ll have Sears at his disposal next season. With the potential of having to replace its top four scorers from a year ago, here are four players Alabama is targeting to fill out its roster.

Aden Holloway — Guard, Auburn

Advertisement

Holloway is visiting Alabama on Thursday and could opt to stay in-state for his sophomore year. He would certainly ruffle some orange and blue feathers should he swap Auburn for Tuscaloosa. The 6-foot-1 guard appeared in 35 games for the Tigers, averaging 7.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He played just over 20 minutes per contest as part of a deep Auburn bench that helped the Tigers earn a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Before joining Auburn, Holloway was a four-star recruit and a McDonald’s All-American in the Class of 2024. How he fits: Oats was complimentary of Holloway’s game when the Crimson Tide faced the Tigers in January. Though he only averaged 7.3 points, he showed flashes of the talent that made him a highly touted high school prospect. Holloway shot 34.3% from 3 in nonconference play before dropping to just 25% as a freshman in the SEC. Finding consistency in his shot should be easier in an Oats system that spaces the floor, allowing Holloway to operate off-ball playing alongside guards with similar shooting acumen. Holloway is also exceptional at taking care of the ball. He had a 3.03 assist-to-turnover ratio according to CBB Analytics. That mark ranked No. 4 in the SEC last season, while his 2.7 assists per game was second among Auburn players. Will he come to Bama meter: 8/10

Clifford Omoruyi — Center, Rutgers

Unlike Holloway, Omoruyi has plenty of Power Five experience, having just finished his fourth season at Rutgers — a rare feat in this day and age of college hoops. He averaged 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and a staggering 2.9 blocks last season, earning his second All-Big Ten Defensive Team nod along with All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors. Omoruyi has etched his name into Rutgers’ history books, ranking sixth all-time in career blocks (221)​​ and fourth in career rebounds (933). Despite his legacy with the Scarlet Knights, Omoruyi is looking for a new place to try and add to his decorated career. How he fits: Though Pringle and Nelson stepped up when Alabama needed them to in the NCAA Tournament, the Crimson Tide missed the presence of Charles Bediako in the paint last season. Omoruyi will bring Bediako’s skillset and then some should he swap Scarlet for Crimson. The veteran forward is an outstanding rim protector, ranking third nationally in blocks per game. He’s been an excellent rebounder his entire career and his 8.3 boards was the fourth-best mark in the Big 10 last season. Offensively, Omoruyi lives at the rim. He shot 65.8% on attempts near the basket and only took five total 3s last season. He would operate as an anchor on both ends and take pressure off the rest of Alabama’s forwards defensively, allowing them to funnel players into the paint where he’ll swallow up attempts at the rim. Will he come to Bama meter: 6/10

Liam McNeeley — Small forward, Montverde Academy

McNeeley is a five-star prospect in the Class of 2024. He was originally committed to Indiana but decomitted in early March and the Crimson Tide has since come into the mix for the talented small forward. McNeeley is ranked as the No. 16 player in the 2024 class and was a McDonald’s All-American along with Reid and Sherrell. How he fits: McNeeley projects as an excellent off-ball scorer at the next level. His sharpshooting ability and quick release would thrive in Oats’ system. He looks comfortable shooting from the corner — which became Nelson’s favorite spot last season — while he also hits 3s at a high clip in catch-and-shoot situations and coming off dribble handoffs. Though his finishing around the rim needs some work, his 6-foot-8, 210-pound frame will play to his advantage as he looks to transition his ability to attack closeouts and improve his driving at the next level. Will he come to Bama meter: 5/10

Boogie Fland, Point guard, Archbishop Stepinac