Alabama basketball guard Mark Sears will test the NBA Draft waters. Wednesday, Sears announced that he's declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

Sears was the best player on Alabama's Final Four team last season. He averaged 21.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists per game. His scoring total ranked second in the SEC and helped Sears earn first-team all-conference and consensus second-team All-America honors. Sears also averaged 24.2 points per game in the NCAA Tournament, leading Alabama to its first-ever Final Four appearance.

Sears' announcement comes before the NBA's April 27 early-entry deadline. He has one year of eligibility remaining and must withdraw from the draft by May 29 to maintain his college eligibility and return for the 2024-25 season. Sears went through the same process after the 2022-23 season but ultimately decided to return to Tuscaloosa.

The NBA Draft begins on June 26. Sears can be invited to participate in the NBA G League Elite Camp from May 10-12 as well as the NBA Draft Combine from May 12-19.