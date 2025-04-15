Projecting Alabama's depth chart ahead of spring transfer window (defense)

Alabama concluded its spring camp over the weekend. Now, the crazy season can begin. Starting on Wednesday, the NCAA transfer portal will reopen until April 25.

After adding seven scholarship players during the winter transfer portal window, Alabama will likely make a few more additions over the next week and a half. Conversely, the Crimson Tide might also see a few more players depart, as things are crowded at a few position groups.

Unofficially, Tide Illustrated has Alabama’s scholarship count at 82 players, three below the NCAA’s current 85-man limit. A new House settlement is set to get rid of the 85-man scholarship limit while placing a 105-player cap on roster sizes, including walk-ons. That being said, the SEC has already instituted an 85-man scholarship limit for the coming season.

Due to the SEC’s spring intraconference transfer rule, SEC players who did not enter their name in the portal before Feb. 1 can not transfer within the conference without losing a year of eligibility. It’s unclear how that rule would hold up in court if challenged. However, until it is, consider current SEC players untouchable for the Tide.

Before the portal opens up, Tide Illustrated drew up a projected depth chart to show where things stand for Alabama coming out of camp. After looking at the offense on Monday, here’s how the defense might shake out.