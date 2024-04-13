Advertisement
A-Day central: Updates from Alabama's spring game

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer coaches his team during practice in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. | Photo: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News
Jack Knowlton • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

Alabama is set to kick off its first A-Day game without Nick Saban since 2007. New Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer has his first chance to show off his version of the Alabama program during Saturday's scrimmage.

The game will have a slightly different look format-wise than it did under Saban. But it will still serve as fans' first glimpse into the Crimson Tide's future under its new coach. While DeBoer is putting his stamp on the program, he's also maintaining some of the A-Day traditions, including the steak and beans dinner. The winners of Saturday's game will still get served steak, while the losers will be stuck with hot dogs and green beans for their team dinner.

While Alabama's post-game tradition remains intact, Tide fans and the college football world will get their first glance at the DeBoer-led Crimson Tide on Saturday. There's plenty to watch for, including who stands out amongst the newcomers, how quarterback Jalen Milroe operates in DeBoer's high-powered offense and how defensive coordinator Kane Wommack's unit looks following Alabama's spring practices.

As Alabama takes the field for the first time in the DeBoer era, Tide Illustrated will have the latest updates from A-Day, live coverage of the spring scrimmage and everything DeBoer says postgame.

This story will be updated

How to watch Alabama's spring game

Who: Alabama's offense vs. Alabama's defense

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

When: 3 p.m. CT Saturday, April 13

Watch: ESPN

Alabama to use different A-Day format under Kalen DeBoer

DeBoer's first A-Day at Alabama will feature a different format than years past. The Crimson Tide won't be splitting up into two separate teams.

What to watch for during Alabama's first A-Day under Kalen DeBoer

After 14 spring practices, Alabama will wrap up camp with its annual A-Day game. Here are five things to know ahead of the game, including a potential QB battle, Alabama's X receiver spot, the Tide's transfer portal additions, plus offensive line and kicker questions.

Everything Kalen DeBoer said ahead of Alabama's A-Day game

Full transcript of Kalen DeBoer's Thursday press conference ahead of A-Day.

Five freshmen to watch at A-Day

Alabama brought in a star-studded cast in its 2024 recruiting class. Here are five players who stood out at spring practice and could make a splash on the field Saturday.

Kalen DeBoer updates Parker Brailsford's status for A-Day

Alabama center Parker Brailsford has missed the Crimson Tide's last two weeks of spring practice due to “non-football-related things." Kalen DeBoer updated the center's status ahead of its A-Day game.

Kalen DeBoer lists Alabama's biggest transfer needs ahead of spring window

Alabama will wrap up spring practice with its A-Day game Saturday. But the spring transfer portal will open just two days later. Kalen DeBoer listed Alabama's biggest needs in the portal ahead of that window.

A-Day visitors

Here's a list of top recruits who will be in attendance for Alabama's A-Day game.

