Alabama is set to kick off its first A-Day game without Nick Saban since 2007. New Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer has his first chance to show off his version of the Alabama program during Saturday's scrimmage.

The game will have a slightly different look format-wise than it did under Saban. But it will still serve as fans' first glimpse into the Crimson Tide's future under its new coach. While DeBoer is putting his stamp on the program, he's also maintaining some of the A-Day traditions, including the steak and beans dinner. The winners of Saturday's game will still get served steak, while the losers will be stuck with hot dogs and green beans for their team dinner.

While Alabama's post-game tradition remains intact, Tide fans and the college football world will get their first glance at the DeBoer-led Crimson Tide on Saturday. There's plenty to watch for, including who stands out amongst the newcomers, how quarterback Jalen Milroe operates in DeBoer's high-powered offense and how defensive coordinator Kane Wommack's unit looks following Alabama's spring practices.

As Alabama takes the field for the first time in the DeBoer era, Tide Illustrated will have the latest updates from A-Day, live coverage of the spring scrimmage and everything DeBoer says postgame.

