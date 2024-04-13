A-Day central: Updates from Alabama's spring game
Alabama is set to kick off its first A-Day game without Nick Saban since 2007. New Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer has his first chance to show off his version of the Alabama program during Saturday's scrimmage.
The game will have a slightly different look format-wise than it did under Saban. But it will still serve as fans' first glimpse into the Crimson Tide's future under its new coach. While DeBoer is putting his stamp on the program, he's also maintaining some of the A-Day traditions, including the steak and beans dinner. The winners of Saturday's game will still get served steak, while the losers will be stuck with hot dogs and green beans for their team dinner.
While Alabama's post-game tradition remains intact, Tide fans and the college football world will get their first glance at the DeBoer-led Crimson Tide on Saturday. There's plenty to watch for, including who stands out amongst the newcomers, how quarterback Jalen Milroe operates in DeBoer's high-powered offense and how defensive coordinator Kane Wommack's unit looks following Alabama's spring practices.
As Alabama takes the field for the first time in the DeBoer era, Tide Illustrated will have the latest updates from A-Day, live coverage of the spring scrimmage and everything DeBoer says postgame.
How to watch Alabama's spring game
Who: Alabama's offense vs. Alabama's defense
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
When: 3 p.m. CT Saturday, April 13
Watch: ESPN
DeBoer's first A-Day at Alabama will feature a different format than years past. The Crimson Tide won't be splitting up into two separate teams.
After 14 spring practices, Alabama will wrap up camp with its annual A-Day game. Here are five things to know ahead of the game, including a potential QB battle, Alabama's X receiver spot, the Tide's transfer portal additions, plus offensive line and kicker questions.
Full transcript of Kalen DeBoer's Thursday press conference ahead of A-Day.
Alabama brought in a star-studded cast in its 2024 recruiting class. Here are five players who stood out at spring practice and could make a splash on the field Saturday.
Alabama center Parker Brailsford has missed the Crimson Tide's last two weeks of spring practice due to "non-football-related things." Kalen DeBoer updated the center's status ahead of its A-Day game.
Alabama will wrap up spring practice with its A-Day game Saturday. But the spring transfer portal will open just two days later. Kalen DeBoer listed Alabama's biggest needs in the portal ahead of that window.
Here's a list of top recruits who will be in attendance for Alabama's A-Day game.