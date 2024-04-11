Alabama will wrap up spring camp with its annual A-Day game on Saturday. Shortly after that, it will be portal season for the Crimson Tide.

The NCAA spring transfer portal is set to open on Tuesday, April 16 and will extend until April 30. Many have projected the two-week period to be very active with several notable players changing programs. And after a turbulent period following Nick Saban’s retirement, Alabama is expected to be one of the nation’s top shoppers.

Following Thursday’s practice, first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer was asked about the spring portal window and confirmed the Crimson Tide indeed plans to make additions.

"I'd say the defensive backfield, we're probably a guy short or so,” DeBoer said. “Offensive line, probably a guy short from the numbers that you'd typically see, and (short) from where we want to be."

Alabama is set to solve some of its offensive line problems, as five-star tackle Kadyn Proctor announced last month that he will be returning to the team after transferring back home to Iowa last month. Proctor started all 14 games last season, becoming the first true freshman to start at left tackle for Alabama since Cam Robinson in 2014.

That might not be Alabama’s only addition on the line either. The Tide also lost projected first-round pick J.C. Latham at right tackle this offseason. Earlier this week, returning starting left guard Tyler Booker said he has taken some reps at tackle this spring. Should Alabama elect to move him there in the fall, it would likely need to bring in another interior lineman as a replacement.

Even if the Tide keeps Booker at guard, it could also elect to bring in another veteran tackle to compete with redshirt sophomore Elijah Pritchett as well as redshirt freshmen Wilkin Formby and Mile McVay for the starting spot across from Proctor.

Alabama’s needs at cornerback are also notable. The Crimson Tide lost both of its starting cornerbacks from last year in Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry. Alabama was able to add Southern California transfer Domani Jackson in December, but he is currently the only cornerback on the team with a college snap to his name.

The transfer portal will inevitably lead to departures as well. While Alabama is expected to retain most of its key players in the coming window, DeBoer and staff will have to brace for attrition to some of its depth roles.

"We'll take a look and evaluate. You never know,” DeBoer said. “There might be some guys on our roster who could surprise us as well. We've just got to continue to be fluid, be ready to adjust, and continue to keep our eyes open for what's out there when that time comes."