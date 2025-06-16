Published Jun 16, 2025
Tide Pod 6.16.2025 | 2025 SEC quarterback tier list
Henry Sklar  •  TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
We put together a tier list of every starting quarterback in the SEC for 2025. Who’s the real deal, who’s got something to prove, and who might be holding their team back? We talk upside, question marks and more.