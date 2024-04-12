Alabama brought in a stacked 2024 recruiting class ahead of new coach Kalen DeBoer’s first season in Tuscaloosa. Nick Saban was recruiting at his typically high level before his retirement. But after being introduced as Saban’s replacement, DeBoer stayed active on the recruiting trail, helping Alabama retain the nation's No. 2 class, headlined by five-star wideout Ryan Williams.

Alabama fans won’t see Williams during the Crimson Tide’s A-Day game — he does not enroll at Alabama until the summer and will join the team then. But Tide fans will see several other top commits in Alabama's 2024 class make their first impressions inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, as Alabama ushers in a new era under DeBoer.

Here are five freshmen to watch during Alabama’s A-Day game.