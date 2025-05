Heading into the summer, Tide Illustrated will break down Alabama football’s 11 position groups by ranking them from weakest to strongest. The Crimson Tide should have one of the nation’s most balanced rosters, so there were some close calls in determining how the team’s strengths will shake out.

Today, we’ll kick off the series with Alabama’s special teams unit, which comes in at No. 11 after losing all three of its starting specialists from last year.