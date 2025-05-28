Nate Oats adds another former assistant to Alabama basketball's schedule

Nate Oats added another former assistant to Alabama basketball’s schedule. According to a report from Rocco Miller, the Crimson Tide will host UTSA in Coleman Coliseum on Dec. 7. The Roadrunners are coached by Austin Claunch, who served as an assistant under Oats during Alabama’s 2023-24 Final Four run. Claunch finished 12-19 in his first season at UTSA.

Alabama’s upcoming non-conference schedule also includes a game against South Florida, which is coached by Bryan Hodgson, who served as one of the Tide’s assistants from 2019-23.

Outside of the pair of reunions, Alabama’s upcoming non-conference schedule includes several marquee matchups. The Tide will take on St. John’s at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 8. Alabama will host Purdue on Nov. 13 before traveling to Chicago’s United Center to take on Illinois on Nov. 19. Alabama will also play Arizona in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena on Dec. 13. Along with the announced Power 4 opponents, the Tide will participate in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas as well as the annual SEC/ACC Challenge.

Alabama will open its season against North Dakota on Nov. 3 and also has a game scheduled against Yale on a date yet to be determined.