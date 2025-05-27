Tide Pod 5.12.2025 | Alabama off to Hattiesburg! NCAAB regional Preview

We dive into Alabama baseball’s NCAA Regional matchup in Hattiesburg. Scouting Southern Miss, Miami, and Columbia, plus key players, stats, and what it’ll take for the Tide to advance.
We dive into Alabama baseball’s NCAA Regional matchup in Hattiesburg. Scouting Southern Miss, Miami, and Columbia, plus key players, stats, and what it’ll take for the Tide to advance.
We dive into Alabama baseball’s NCAA Regional matchup in Hattiesburg. Scouting Southern Miss, Miami, and Columbia, plus
Alabama baseball was not one of this year’s regional hosts, but the Crimson Tide won’t be far from home.
Alabama has plenty of uncertainties on special teams heading into the season.
After a series of spring visits and new offers, highly-touted OT Mitchell Smith has locked in four official visits.
Alabama is trending in the right direction for several key targets ahead of next week's first big official visit weekend
We dive into Alabama baseball’s NCAA Regional matchup in Hattiesburg. Scouting Southern Miss, Miami, and Columbia, plus
Alabama baseball was not one of this year’s regional hosts, but the Crimson Tide won’t be far from home.
Alabama has plenty of uncertainties on special teams heading into the season.