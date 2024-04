The first spring camp of the Kalen DeBoer era is coming to a close. After 14 spring practices, Alabama will wrap up camp with its annual A-Day game on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.

Fans filled Bryant-Denny Stadium to capacity during Nick Saban’s first A-Day in 2007. While it’s unlikely DeBoer will draw a full crowd of 100,077 spectators Saturday, anticipation for the scrimmage is still high.

Here are five things we’ll be watching during DeBoer’s debut A-Day.