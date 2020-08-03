The NFL preseason practice schedule seems to be finally getting underway, but the impact of COVID-19 continues to make its presence felt. Today, we provide you with three things we’ve learned about Alabama’s players in the NFL, ask two questions, and make one prediction about a former Alabama running back set to dominate the NFL.

Three things we've learned

1. NFL players respect Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry Henry ranked 10th in the NFL Top 100 list, as voted on by the players. He ranked 99th one year ago, but leading the league with 1,540 rushing yards seemed to make an impression. He also tied Green Bay back Aaron Jones with a league high 16 rushing touchdowns. Henry was the second back on the list behind only No. 6 Christian McCaffrey. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones finished one spot behind Henry at 11. He was the third receiver on the list behind No. 5 Michael Thomas and No. 8 DeAndre Hopkins. Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick ranked 35th on the list, but that finish was enough to make him the third defensive back on the list behind only No. 9 Stephon Gilmore and No. 28 Richard Sherman.

2. New York Jets LB C.J. Mosley is opting out Reports about Mosley's decision to skip the 2020 season due to concerns about COVID-19 emerged on Saturday. He joins a growing group of former Crimson Tide standouts that includes:

-Patriots LB Donta Hightower

-Seattle OL Chance Warmack

-Ravens OT Andre Smith Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the NFL would likely designate Wednesday as the deadline for players wishing to bow out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. Mosley and the others will receive a $150,000 advance against their contract, or $350,000 if they are deemed high-risk.

Jets LB CJ Mosley already has over $29 million in his pocket, off the 5-year deal he signed in March 2019.



• $7.5 million to sign.

• $10.5 million roster bonus in 3/20.

• $5.6K workout bonus.

• $1 million base for 2020.

• $10 million roster bonus in 3/21.



Not bad at all. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 1, 2020

3. Alabama defenders land on Reserve/COVID-19 list On Friday, the Los Angeles Rams placed third-round draft pick Terrell Lewis on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. On Saturday, former Alabama defensive Savion Smith joined him. They are the second and third former Alabama defenders to be placed on the list, along with undrafted free agent Shyheim Carter. The list isn't only for athletes who test positive for COVID-19. Some end up on the list because they came in close contact with someone else who tested positive for the virus. If those players test negative they can return to normal activities. Any who test positive must sit out all in-person activities for at least five days assuming they also test negative twice. The missed time likely won't have a huge impact on Lewis, but Smith and Carter are fighting for roster spots and every rep counts.

Two Questions

1. Could Damien Harris seize control of the New England backfield? Injuries derailed Harris' rookie campaign. He finished with only four carries and 12 rushing yards. On Sunday, New England's lead running back Sony Michel landed on the physically unable to perform list. Fellow Patriots back Brandon Bolden opted out this season. Michel could still return to the active roster before the season begins, but until that happens Harris will split time with pass-catching specialist James White and Rex Burkhead. White and Burkhead only carried the ball 132 total times in 2019 while Michel carried the ball 247 by himself. Bolden only carried the ball 15 times, but he likely would have been in direct competition with Harris in 2020. The time for Harris to prove himself is now, but can he seize the moment?

2. Was Eddie Jackson snubbed by the NFL Top 100? The Chicago Bears safety ranked 30th on the NFL's Top 100 list last year, but this time he was left off entirely. In 2018, he recorded 45 solo tackles, one sack, six interceptions and forced two fumbles all in only 14 games. Oh yeah and he returned two of those picks and one fumble for touchdowns. Last season he recorded 51 solo tackles, one sack and two interceptions. Less production was expected after such a strong 2018, but were his numbers that much worse? Pro Football Focus would probably suggest yes. They gave Jackson an overall grade of 66.8 in 2019. In 2018, PFF graded Jackson out at 93.2. Dropping more than 70 spots still seems a bit harsh. Deserved or not, Jackson should have a bright future ahead and I wouldn't be shocked to see him surge back into the Top 100 this time next year.



One prediction

1. Arizona RB Kenyan Drake will be the next Alabama player to debut on the NFL Top 100 list AND he will reward drafters in fantasy football. I strongly considered picking Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or rookie wide receivers Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy. Ultimately, none of them seem like a safer bet than Drake. In eight games with the Cardinals, Drake carried the ball 123 times for 643 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 171 yards. Spread that workload out for 16 games and Drake would finish with 246 carries 1,286 rushing yards, 21 scores. He'd also catch 56 passes and record 342 yards receiving. To put that in perspective, former Cardinals back David Johnson finished with somewhat similar marks in 2016 when he was widely regarded as one of the best backs in the league. Johnson (2016): 293 carries, 1,239 yards, 16 TDs -- 80 receptions, 879 yards, 4 TDs. This is a good time to get to the fantasy part of this prediction. Drake is currently being drafted around pick 20 on average and he's the ninth running back off the board. Last season, the No. 20th overall player, Rams WR Cooper Kupp, scored 270 points in PPR (point-per-reception) leagues. The No. 9 running back, Alvin Kamara, scored 248 points. If Drake kept up his incredible pace from last season, he would score over 345 points. He'd finish with 254.8 points if he only scored six touchdowns, but met his other estimates listed above. Drake will still have to prove he can handle that kind of workload for an entire season and hold off young running back Chase Edmonds. That Drake was able to have so much success last year without having any time to learn the playbook or anything about his teammates gives me confidence he will thrive during what is sure to be an odd season of football. Oh and did I mention he's in the middle of a contract year? Talk about motivation.

