It’s been a challenging offseason for everyone, but Justice Finkley isn’t complaining. The class of 2022 defensive end has seen his recruitment take off in recent months, receiving six college offers since the beginning of June.

Alabama is among the group of admirers as assistants Freddie Roach and Karl Scott extended an offer on June 22. Finkley, who lives in Trussville, Ala., roughly an hour away from Alabama’s campus, says he is honored by the interest and called the Crimson Tide a contender for his commitment.

“I love the aggressiveness,” Finkley said of Alabama’s defense. “Everybody gets after the ball.”