Ty Simpson is back where he belongs — on a football field. The 2022 quarterback took part in his first full-pad practice of the year on Thursday, bringing back some normalcy to a summer wrought with restrictions caused by the novel coronavirus.

“It sucked, it really did,” Simpson said. “But at the same time, you’ve got to keep that mentality that nobody is going to outwork you. I thought I kept that mentality all throughout the offseason and tried everything whether it was having to go carry water jugs as weights or go to the baseball field to throw or throw in the backyard. I think it went as well as it could have.”

Simpson, the son of Tennessee-Martin head coach Jason Simpson, is viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in his class and holds offers from all 14 SEC schools as well as other top programs. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder recorded a 4.91 time in the 40-yard dash last year and is coming off a promising sophomore season in which he threw for 1,770 yards and 18 touchdowns while leading his team to the Tennessee Class 3A playoffs.