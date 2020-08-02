 Monkell Goodwine and Khyree Jackson
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-02 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Daily Nugget: Monkell Goodwine and Khryee Jackson set for announcement

Tyler Waldrep • BamaInsider
Staff Writer
@tylerwaldrep
I covered Alabama athletics for a number of organizations (including this one 2017-18) from 2015-2018. Took a break for two years to cover Florida State, but now I'm back.

Both four-star strongside defensive end Monkell Goodwine and three-star JUCO cornerback Khyree Jackson plan to commit on Aug. 15. Alabama is very much in play for each prospect. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on their recruitment.

Check out Bone's recruiting board

Daily Nugget: J.T. Tuimoloau

Intel on JUCO DB Khyree Jackson

Background

Alabama has yet to sign a strongside defensive end in the class of 2021. Goodwine seemed likely to commit to the Crimson Tide last summer after his visit, but he held off.

Last weekend he announced his five finalist. Alabama remains in the mix alongside Arizona State, Clemson, Kentucky and Texas A&M.

On Monday, Jackson revealed he would select Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida or Oregon. There are currently three defensive back commitments in 2021: Kaine Williams, DeVonta Smith and Kadarius Calloway.

Jackson's ranking won't leap off the page, but there are those who suggest he's the most talented overall prospect in the JUCO ranks this time around.

Both these guys would be huge additions.


Will Aug. 15 be a non-stop celebration for the Crimson Tide?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}