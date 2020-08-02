Both four-star strongside defensive end Monkell Goodwine and three-star JUCO cornerback Khyree Jackson plan to commit on Aug. 15. Alabama is very much in play for each prospect. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on their recruitment.

Alabama has yet to sign a strongside defensive end in the class of 2021. Goodwine seemed likely to commit to the Crimson Tide last summer after his visit, but he held off.

Last weekend he announced his five finalist. Alabama remains in the mix alongside Arizona State, Clemson, Kentucky and Texas A&M.

On Monday, Jackson revealed he would select Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida or Oregon. There are currently three defensive back commitments in 2021: Kaine Williams, DeVonta Smith and Kadarius Calloway.

Jackson's ranking won't leap off the page, but there are those who suggest he's the most talented overall prospect in the JUCO ranks this time around.

Both these guys would be huge additions.



