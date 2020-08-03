Panthers OLB Christian Miller opts out

On Monday morning, reports broke of Miller's decision to opt out of the 2020 NFL season. That makes him the fifth former Crimson Tide player to bow out citing COVID-19 concerns.

#Panthers OLB Christian Miller, a fourth-rounder in 2019, is going to opt-out, source said. He’s notified the team that he is a high-risk opt-out. Sounded like it was an emotional decision, but he believes this is what’s best for his long-term future. Carolina was supportive. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 3, 2020

If the league confirms Miller to be a high-risk opt-out he will receive an advance of $350,000 instead of the $150,000 advances everyone else will receive. Miller was set to make $675,000 this year according to spotrac. Miller saw time in seven games last season, but saw reduced role after suffering an ankle injury in week five. He finished the season with three tackles and two sacks both of which came in week three against the Arizona Cardinals. Other former Alabama players to opt out include: - Jets LB C.J. Mosley

- Patriots LB Donta Hightower

- Seattle OL Chance Warmack

- Ravens OT Andre Smith Current reports suggest players will be unable to opt out after Wednesday so it's possible this list will be finalized in a matter of days.

Prediction: Arizona RB Kenyan Drake will be the next Alabama player to debut on the NFL Top 100 list AND he will reward drafters in fantasy football.

Former Alabama RB Kenyan Drake will attempt to pick up where he left off in 2020 (Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports).

I strongly considered picking Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or rookie wide receivers Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy as guys that could debut in the Top 100 next season. Ultimately, none of them seem like a safer bet than Drake. In eight games with the Cardinals, Drake carried the ball 123 times for 643 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 171 yards. Spread that workload out for 16 games and Drake would finish with 246 carries 1,286 rushing yards, 21 scores. He'd also catch 56 passes and record 342 yards receiving. Read the rest of my prediction for Drake in the latest Bama in the NFL 3-2-1.

Former Tide trio placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

On Friday, the Los Angeles Rams placed third-round draft pick Terrell Lewis on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. On Saturday, former Alabama defensive Savion Smith (Cowboys) joined him. Undrafted free agent Shyheim Carter (New York Jets) was the first Alabama player to wind up on the list. This doesn't mean any of these guys tested positive for the coronavirus.

It's possible all three were placed there as a precautionary measure after contract tracing deemed they had been exposed to someone else that tested positive. If that's the case those guys could return to normal activities after testing negative. However, any players who text positive (even without symptoms) will miss at least five days and must test negative twice. While it's not the way Lewis wanted to start his professional career, it shouldn't set him back too much assuming he remains healthy. Smith and Carter don't have that same security. Both guys will likely be hard-pressed to make the roster without a real preseason and every snap will count if they intend to earn a practice squad spot.

NFL Top 100 recap

Derrick Henry headlined a group of seven former Alabama players on the annual list determined entirely by current NFL players. Henry ranked 10th, despite placing 99th on the list last year. Here's how Alabama's other former players finished compared to last year: 11. WR Julio Jones- Dropped two spots.

35. S Minkah Fitzpatrick- New to list.

44. RB Mark Ingram- Rose 36 spots.

49. WR Amari Cooper- Rose 15 spots.

72. RB Josh Jacobs- New to list.

86. CB Marlon Humphrey- New to list.