When it comes to projecting Alabama’s success this fall, it’s anyone’s guess. There’s still plenty to figure out before the Crimson Tide opens its season against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 2 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. To help pass the time until then, TideIllustrated will delve into 23 questions concerning the 2023 season.

Today, we continue the series by discussing whether or not Alabama will lead the nation in sacks this season.