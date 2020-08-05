 Alabama football recruiting Francois Nolton
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-05 05:00:00 -0500') }} football

2022 DE talks Alabama offer, top schools and potential commitment timeline

Tyler Waldrep
Staff Writer
2022 defender Francois Nolton isn't shy about his interest in the Alabama Crimson Tide. In fact, Alabama is his second-favorite team, presumably behind only Miami.

"Alabama is a championship program, and that's what I want to be a part of," Nolton said.


The former strongside defensive end received an offer from Alabama running backs coach Charles Huff on April 29.

Then Alabama coach Nick Saban followed up later to let Nolton know the Crimson Tide's interest was serious.

"It mean a lot," Nolton said. "Because Nick Saban is one of the best coaches to coach. Ever. And for him to say he liked my film and he liked certain things about me. It made me feel good."

