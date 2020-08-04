 Alabama football recruiting Josh Conerly
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-04 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 OT on Alabama offer, delayed season and recent recruiting changes

Tyler Waldrep • BamaInsider
Staff Writer
@tylerwaldrep
I covered Alabama athletics for a number of organizations (including this one 2017-18) from 2015-2018. Took a break for two years to cover Florida State, but now I'm back.

2022 offensive tackle Josh Conerly doesn’t hesitate when asked what comes to mind when he thinks of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“They win,” he said.

BONE: The latest on Jason Marshall and others

Alabama RB set to take over NFL

Tim Keenan talks top 10


Conerly, a four-star prospect, just might have the chance to contribute to some of those future wins after Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian offered him on June 26.

“It was life-changing to me,” Conerly said. “It’s like that an offer doesn’t just come out of nowhere. It’s something crazy to have and it really made me open up my eyes a lot more to what I’m doing.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}