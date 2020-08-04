2022 OT on Alabama offer, delayed season and recent recruiting changes
2022 offensive tackle Josh Conerly doesn’t hesitate when asked what comes to mind when he thinks of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
“They win,” he said.
BONE: The latest on Jason Marshall and others
Alabama RB set to take over NFL
Conerly, a four-star prospect, just might have the chance to contribute to some of those future wins after Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian offered him on June 26.
“It was life-changing to me,” Conerly said. “It’s like that an offer doesn’t just come out of nowhere. It’s something crazy to have and it really made me open up my eyes a lot more to what I’m doing.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news