Things are beginning to get serious for Tim Keenan. The four-star defensive lineman announced his top 10 over the weekend, with Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, and UAB as his finalists. That list will get trimmed again in two weeks as Keenan told BamaInsider that he is aiming to announce his top five on Aug. 16.

The decision to narrow down his finalists comes as Keenan is considering moving up his commitment. Originally, his plan was to announce his college choice during an All-American game in January. However, lately, he’s had a change of heart.