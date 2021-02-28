BamaInsider

Will Reichard is one of the best kickers in college football
Alabama kicker Will Reichard was literally perfect during the 2020 season going 84 of 84 on PATs and hitting all 14 attempted field goals total 126 points. Today, we spotlight one of the top returning kickers in the country.
Stats in 2020
84 of 84 100%
14 of 14 100%
126 total points
