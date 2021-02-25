BamaInsider - Making the Case: Rivals100 QB Ty Simpson

Despite in-person recruiting being put on hold through at least May, many standout prospects in the class of 2022 are making commitment decisions based on relationships, virtual visits and Zoom calls. One of the big names putting his name on a program's commitment list soon is four-star quarterback Ty Simpson. Today, experts from the Rivals.com network examine where Simpson might end up playing his college football. The candidates are Alabama, Clemson and Tennessee.

THE SITUATION

Simpson has a top six that also includes Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M, but those three programs are on the outside looking in as he prepared to make his decision. His recruitment is coming down to the Crimson Tide, Tigers and the in-state Vols. Things were trending toward the Vols in a big way before the program's coaching transition in January. Josh Heupel has come in, gone hard after Simpson and kept Tennessee in the hunt. Heupel will have to beat out Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney, though, and that is not an easy task. It will be interesting to see how things plays out with Simpson's recruitment. He is playing things extremely close to the vest but, with a decision coming into focus, we asked our team experts to state the case for their respective programs and let National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney issue a verdict.

ALABAMA

"Alabama has recruited Simpson for a very long time. He has taken six visits to Tuscaloosa including the Tide's home win against Kentucky during the 2020 season. Simpson had developed a strong relationship with Steve Sarkisian prior to the former Alabama offensive coordinator becoming the head coach at Texas. New offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien quickly established a relationship with Simpson, but the connection with Alabama is more than just who is in charge in the QB room. "Simpson has talked often with Nick Saban along with former Tennessee assistant coach Jay Graham who coached with the Rivals100 quarterbacks father (Jason Simpson) in 2007 at UT-Martin. The family has enjoyed Zoom calls with the coaching staff, medical staff, training staff and academic support. "Simpson has also talked with former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones about what it takes to have success at the nation's top college football program. There are many positives for Alabama. The only thing that may hurt Alabama is a young QB room with Bryce Young and Jalen Milore. Simpson has kept everyone guessing heading into his decision, but the Crimson Tide appears to have a great chance to land his commitment on Friday." — Andrew Bone, BamaInsider.com

CLEMSON

"I mean, Simpson has repeatedly compared Clemson to Disney World. What winning quarterback isn't going to pick Disney World, right? There's plenty that theoretically stacks up in the Tigers' corner. The program's family and faith-based cultures resonate, and Clemson is a perennial title contender with star quarterback pedigree and a void after D.J. Uiagalelei. "Furthermore, offensive mastermind Steve Sarkisian has left Bama, and Tennessee is just too far from approaching the other two schools' level. So the timing would seem to be leading. The belief in this corner, frankly, is that Simpson would have already committed to Clemson by now if that's where he wanted to go. But Simpson has deftly kept all his suitors uncertain and waiting, and thus the suspense builds." — Paul Strelow, TigerIllustrated.com

TENNESSEE

"Tennessee was set up to be the choice before Jeremy Pruitt was fired last month. Josh Heupel has come in with a similar game plan for recruiting Simpson and has dug Tennessee out of the hole they were in three weeks ago. The head may not say Tennessee is the pick but the heart does for Simpson, in my opinion. He visited Knoxville three to one more than Alabama and Clemson in the fall. This is where his heart has been telling him to go for months. Will he listen to it? Time will tell." — Austin Price, Volquest.com

THE VERDICT